Grand i10 Nios: The smallest car in the Hyundai India family, this model carries a cash discount of ₹35,000 and exchange bonus of another ₹10,000
Aura: The one of two sedans in the company's India portfolio, this model gets a cash discount of ₹20,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000
i20: The hatchback gets a ₹10,000 cash discount and another ₹10,000 in exchange bonus. Don't forget to ask for offers on i20 N Line
Verna: The other sedan in the company's lineup here, this model gets a nice discount of ₹20,000 and a cool ₹25,000 in exchange bonus
Alcazar: One of the priciest Hyundai models in India, this car gets ₹15,000 in cash discount and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000
Tucson: Now is a great time to drive home this model because of the hefty ₹1.5 lakh cash discount on it
Offers may also be available on the Creta which is all set to be updated early 2024
Do note that these offers and amounts may vary and be subject to change