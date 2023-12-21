Thinking of buying that dream Hyundai car? Now may be the best time to drive one home

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2023

Grand i10 Nios: The smallest car in the Hyundai India family, this model carries a cash discount of 35,000 and exchange bonus of another 10,000

Aura: The one of two sedans in the company's India portfolio, this model gets a cash discount of 20,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000

i20: The hatchback gets a 10,000 cash discount and another 10,000 in exchange bonus. Don't forget to ask for offers on i20 N Line

Verna: The other sedan in the company's lineup here, this model gets a nice discount of 20,000 and a cool 25,000 in exchange bonus

Alcazar: One of the priciest Hyundai models in India, this car gets 15,000 in cash discount and an exchange bonus of 20,000

Tucson: Now is a great time to drive home this model because of the hefty 1.5 lakh cash discount on it

Offers may also be available on the Creta which is all set to be updated early 2024

Do note that these offers and amounts may vary and be subject to change
For detailed info on all Hyundai India car models...
Click Here