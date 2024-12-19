Hyundai Creta, Verna and more to use India made Amaron AGM batteries. Check details

Hyundai Motor India has announced the expansion of its partnership with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M). Under the agreement, the carmaker will equip its domestic product line-up with AMARON’s Made-in-India AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology. It will be used as a starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) battery.

Claiming to be the carmakers in India to equip their cars with localised AGM technology batteries, Hyundai aims to to equip its models like the Hyundai Creta, Verna and others with the indigenously manufactured AGM batteries in Q4 of FY 2024-2025. The move is in-line with HMIL’s dedicated efforts towards localization and introducing locally sourced innovative technologies for Indian customers.

Hyundai claims that the Made-in-India Amaron AGM batteries have outperformed conventional CMF (Complete Maintenance Free) batteries by about 150 per cent in rigorous real-world durability tests. With a wider operational temperature and longer life span, AGM batteries are claimed to be apt for Indian driving conditions.

Benefits of AGM batteries

Amara Raja AGM batteries are claimed to offer quick charging, longevity, low self-discharge, minimal maintenance and high-power efficiency, making them suitable for vehicles with ISG (Idle Stop and Go) systems. These batteries are further said to offer a smoother start and better energy efficiency for higher electrical load in modern cars.

Hyundai claims that these batteries have been extensively tested at its global R&D centre in Namyang, South Korea. This has validated Amara Raja’s Made-in-India AGM batteries, ensuring compliance with Indian emission standards.

The carmaker said that the localisation effort not only supports local job creation and economic growth, but also reduces costs and lowers carbon footprint by eliminating dependency on imports. Furthermore, indigenously manufactured AGM batteries will enable HMIL to introduce next-gen products tailored to the Indian market, offering improved range, performance, and lower emissions.

HMIL claims to constantly enhance its localisation efforts, with its dedicated localization Team, by working closely with over 194 vendors for 1,238 plus components and trim parts at its Chennai manufacturing facility, while adopting a focused localisation strategy for its upcoming plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

