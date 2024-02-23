Hyundai Creta N Line to launch on March 11. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limited started 2024 with the launch of the Creta . The facelifted version of the Creta has already garnered over 60,000 bookings. Now, the brand has announced that they will be unveiling the N Line version of the Creta on March 11th. The patent images and spy shots have already been leaked of the upcoming mid-size SUV.

Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

The manufacturer will also make a few mechanical changes to the sportier version. For instance, the suspension will be firmed up for better handling. Then there will be a different exhaust for a raspier note.

Apart from this, there will be some cosmetic changes as well. So, expect a sportier-looking front and rear design with new bumpers. On the sides, there will be new alloy wheels. Hyundai would also offer new colour schemes with dual-tone painted roof options and a new matte colour will also be on offer. There is a rear spoiler, N Line badging and a faux diffuser at the rear. The exterior comes with red accents.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: How do the Korean siblings fare against each other

The interior will also updated with sporty touches. There is a new N Line steering wheel which is leather-wrapped and has red stitching. The dashboard has red inserts on it and the infotainment system is also surrounded by a red bezel. Then there is the new gear lever which is specific to N Line versions of the Creta.

First Published Date: