Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Key differences

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to launch the N Line version of its best-selling model Creta next week. The Korean auto giant will drive in its third N Line model in India on March 11. It has already shared several details about the Creta N Line SUV, which will join the likes of i20 hatchback and Venue sub-compact SUV in the carmaker's N Line fleet. The launch comes barely two months after Hyundai Motor introduced the latest facelift version of India's best-selling compact SUV model.

Hyundai Creta facelift and the Creta N Line SUVs may appear similar. However, the two models will come with several differences. Here is a quick look at what are the changesHyundai has made in the Creta N Line to make it stand out against the standard version of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Exterior

Creta SUV in its new avatar arrived in India earlier this year in January. The design of the SUV underwent major changes including its grille, bumper, lighting and alloy designs. However, not all of them have been carried forward to the N Line version of the SUV. The bumper at the front has been redesigned as it gets a more rectangular shape while keeping the LED DRL and headlight setup similar. There are N Line badging and red accents all around to differentiate the two versions of the SUV. There are dual exhaust tips at the rear to enhance the sporty look of the car. The bumper too get blacked-out skid plate at the rear. The size and design of the alloy wheels have also been changed with the Creta N Line getting 18-inch alloys, a size bigger than what the standard Creta models get.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Interior

The interior of the Creta N Line will come with an all-black theme which will be enhanced by red accents for a sporty feel. The N Line logos will be placed on the upholstery, steering wheel and the gear selector. All other things, including features, will remain similar to the standard Creta models. The SUV offers features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, 360-degree camera, wireless charging and more.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, the Creta N Line SUV will be offered with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with the standard version. The engine is capable of generating 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox in the standard versions. However, for the Creta N Line, Hyundai will also offer a six-speed manual gearbox as well.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Prices

Hyundai offers the standard Creta SUVs in India priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20 lakh. Expect the N Line models to be expensive by another ₹50,000 or more..

