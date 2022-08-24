Hyundai Venue N Line launch in India on September 6

Hyundai Motor recently launched the new generation Venue sub-compact SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ ₹ 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India).Venue will be the second N Line model from Hyundai after the i20.

Hyundai Motor is all set to launch the Venue N Line SUV in India. The carmaker has announced that it will drive in the second N Line model for Indian customers next month. Venue N Line will join the i20 N Line as the two performance versions of the respective models. The i20 N Line was launched as the first from Hyundai in India in 2021. Hyundai will announce the price of the Venue N Line on September 6, just ahead of the festive season.

Hyundai Motor recently launched the new generation Venue sub-compact SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Price extends up to ₹9.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and introductory) for the 1.0 turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine variants. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the newer offerings like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.

For those who want to experience the launch first hand, Hyundai has arranged for a virtual experience through Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Customers can download the Roblox app via Play Store in just few clicks using their mobile phones or laptops to watch the virtual launch of the Venue N Line. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, "We have embarked on a journey to take our customer experiences Beyond Mobility by innovating and pushing the boundaries of usable technologies. As we move closer towards the introduction of our next blockbuster product offering – Hyundai Venue N Line, we are pleased to announce this one-of-a-kind experience made available on Roblox to introduce this futuristic product through an immersive and unique car launch experience on the Metaverse."

Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to come equipped with the Korean carmaker's 1.0-litre, 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine which is capable of generating 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be mated to the 7-speed DSG gearbox which will be tweaked to offer a more sporty output than the standard variants.

The look of the Venue is likely to remain the same. The only changes will be the red lines across the SUV and the N Line badging to make it stand out among the standard variants of the SUV. Hyundai is also likely to follow the i20 N-Line in terms of modifying the suspension of the Venue N Line by making it slightly stiffer. The steering wheel too is expected to offer more feedback and is expected to be retuned a bit.

