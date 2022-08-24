HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue N Line Launch In India On September 6

Hyundai Venue N Line launch in India on September 6

Hyundai Motor recently launched the new generation Venue sub-compact SUV in India at a starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India).Venue will be the second N Line model from Hyundai after the i20.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM
Hyundai has announced the launch of Venue N Line for India on September 6.
Hyundai has announced the launch of Venue N Line for India on September 6.
Hyundai has announced the launch of Venue N Line for India on September 6.
Hyundai has announced the launch of Venue N Line for India on September 6.

Hyundai Motor is all set to launch the Venue N Line SUV in India. The carmaker has announced that it will drive in the second N Line model for Indian customers next month. Venue N Line will join the i20 N Line as the two performance versions of the respective models. The i20 N Line was launched as the first from Hyundai in India in 2021. Hyundai will announce the price of the Venue N Line on September 6, just ahead of the festive season.

Hyundai Motor recently launched the new generation Venue sub-compact SUV in India at a starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Price extends up to 9.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and introductory) for the 1.0 turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine variants. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the newer offerings like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

For those who want to experience the launch first hand, Hyundai has arranged for a virtual experience through Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Customers can download the Roblox app via Play Store in just few clicks using their mobile phones or laptops to watch the virtual launch of the Venue N Line. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, "We have embarked on a journey to take our customer experiences Beyond Mobility by innovating and pushing the boundaries of usable technologies. As we move closer towards the introduction of our next blockbuster product offering – Hyundai Venue N Line, we are pleased to announce this one-of-a-kind experience made available on Roblox to introduce this futuristic product through an immersive and unique car launch experience on the Metaverse."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to come equipped with the Korean carmaker's 1.0-litre, 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine which is capable of generating 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be mated to the 7-speed DSG gearbox which will be tweaked to offer a more sporty output than the standard variants.

The look of the Venue is likely to remain the same. The only changes will be the red lines across the SUV and the N Line badging to make it stand out among the standard variants of the SUV. Hyundai is also likely to follow the i20 N-Line in terms of modifying the suspension of the Venue N Line by making it slightly stiffer. The steering wheel too is expected to offer more feedback and is expected to be retuned a bit.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Venue Venue N Line Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Hyundai Motor i20 N Line
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to get touchscreen, keyless entry, steering control features
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Delhi adds 97 more electric buses delivered by Tata Motors to its fleet
Delhi adds 97 more electric buses delivered by Tata Motors to its fleet
Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle in a top-speed run
Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle in a top-speed run
Maruti Suzuki to recall these Dzire sedans for faulty airbags
Maruti Suzuki to recall these Dzire sedans for faulty airbags
Hyundai Venue N Line launch in India on September 6
Hyundai Venue N Line launch in India on September 6
Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme
Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city