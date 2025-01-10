Honda teases Elevate Black Edition SUV ahead of upcoming launch

The Honda Elevate SUV is all set to add yet another variant to its list with the inclusion of a new Black Edition version soon. The Japanese auto giant has teased the Black Edition Elevate SUV ahead of its expected launch next week. The new Elevate variant has already been revealed in spy shots. Some of the units have also reportedly arrived at dealerships. The Elevate is the only SUV in Honda's lineup in India and is offered at a starting price of ₹11.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the compact SUV segment.

Honda's teaser on the Elevate Black Edition does not reveal too many details about the upcoming variant of the SUV. However, several spy shots offer a hint of what to expect from the new Elevate variant. The SUV is currently offered in five broad variants including the entry-level S, SV, V, VX and ZX. Honda had also launched the Apex variant of the Elevate SUV last year which is based on the V and VX variants. The Elevate Black Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec ZX variant.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Exterior, interior design changes

Honda Elevate Black Edition will come with several cosmetic updates to look different from the standard variants. The most prominent change will be in its exterior colour theme. The Elevate will get an all-black treatment on the outside with blacked-out alloy wheels to give it a bolder look. Spy shots have revealed that the Elevate Black Edition will also get contrasting silver garnish on doors, bumpers and roof rail.

The interior of the Honda Elevate Black Edition will also get a new all-black theme. The carmaker is likely to use gloss black treatment to replace silver finish on steering wheel and dashboard. The seats in the SUV will also get new black upholstery.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Features expected

In terms of features, the Elevate Black Edition will not get anything extra other than what are already offered. It will continue to feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the 7-inch semi-digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof among others. Safety features will include ADAS pack along with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold Assist and more.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Engin, transmission

Nothing will change under the hood of the Honda Elevate Black Edition. The SUV will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The engine is capable of churning out 120 bhp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Price expectation

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is expected to be positioned as the new top-end variant of the SUV. Most of its rivals have a black or dark edition version including Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Maruti Grand Vitara Black Series or the MG Astor Blackstorm. Expect the price of the Elevate Black Edition to be above ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

