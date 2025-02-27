Honda says the Elevate sells the most in ZX variant. Here's what makes it enticing

Honda Car India recently established the Elevate SUV's sales figure achievements and it announced that over 59 per cent of buyers bought the Elevate in its top-spec ZX trim. Additionally, about 79 per cent of buyers opted for the Honda Elevate SUV mated to a CVT transmission.

These figures were announced with the announcement of Elevate achieving sales of 1 lakh units globally. Although the Japanese carmaker has been late to jump on the SUV trend in India, these figures go to show that people are even accepting the late entrant fairly well. The Elevate is a Made in India product and the manufacturer currently only has this one SUV in its entire lineup. Here are some key highlight features which are offered on the Honda Elevate ZX.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2026 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Honda Elevate: ZX Features

The Elevate SUV comes packed with several features that match its rivals. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display, climate control, a wireless charging pad and a sunroof among other features. For safety, the SUV gets an ADAS suite, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist and more. The top-spec variant is offered with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED projector headlamps, a rear wiper and washer, a LaneWatch camera and a rear camera with parking sensors. The safety-reinforced variants of the car come with all headrests and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Also Read : Honda Elevate hits one lakh sales milestone within 18 months of launch. Check which variant and colour are most popular

Honda Elevate: Engine and transmission options

The Elevate SUV is offered in only a single engine option, which is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 119 bhp of power at 6,600 rpm and puts out a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The engine comes with two choices of transmission units, including a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, which simulate real gearshifts.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Elevate: Pricing and other variants

Honda Elevate prices start in India at ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The SUV gets three other variants apart from the top-spec ZX trim namely, SV, V and VX. Very recently, the carmaker has also introduced the Apex Edition, Black Edition and the Signature Black Editions of the SUV based on different variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: