Honda offers huge discount on City ahead of the launch of its facelift version

As Honda Cars gears up to launch the new generation City compact sedan in India, the carmaker is offering massive discount on the existing fifth generation models. Honda is offering more than 70,000 discount on the outgoing City model a month before the 2023 City hits the roads. Honda Cars has teased the upcoming City facelift which is expected to be launched in March. The existing fourth generation model was launched back in 2020.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 11:44 AM
Honda City 2020 gets sharper body lines on the bonnet and on the side. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda is offering discounts on both the manual and CVT versions of the sedan. The maximum benefit is available on the manual variants of the City. Honda is offering up to 30,000 in cash discount or free accessories worth 32,493. Besides these, Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of 20,000. Among other benefits are loyalty bonus worth 5,000, corporate discount worth 8,000 and Honda Car exchange bonus worth 7,000.

The CVT variants of the City is being offered with cash discounts worth 20,000. Customers can also choose to pick free accessories worth 21,643 to avail more benefits. These variants also offer exchange bonus worth 20,000 besides corporate discounts and other loyalty benefits.

The discount offers are valid till the end of this month.

Honda is likely to continue selling the fifth generation model along with the upcoming 2023 City. Currently, Honda also offers the fourth generation City, which is likely to get discontinued.

Also read: Honda City 2023 leaked ahead of launch. Check how it looks now

The upcoming new Honda City will come with tweaked bumper at the front, a redesigned grille and a slimmer chrome bar among the cosmetic changes on the outside. The cabin of the new Honda City is unlikely to get any major changes, but is expected to be packed with more features than the version sold currently.

Under the hood, Honda will offer the sixth generation City with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that is being used for the existing models. Due to the upcoming Rear Driving Emission (RDE) norms, the carmaker is expected to ditch the diesel unit for City. It was one of the more popular engines from Honda. Instead, the carmaker is likely to offer hybrid version of the sedan as well. Honda had launched the e:HEV hybrid variant of the Honda City last year.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars City
