Honda City 2023 leaked ahead of launch. Check how it looks now

Honda Cars India is expected to launch the new generation City sedan soon. According to reports, the new City facelift version will hit the Indian markets sometime next month. While the carmaker is gearing up for its first launch of 2023, images of the upcoming avatar of the compact sedan has been leaked online. The images show how the new City will look from outside and offers a glimpse into the cabin, offering an idea of the changes it will undergo before it hits the showrooms.

Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 08:40 AM
Honda Cars is expected to launch the new generation City sedan in India sometime next month. Ahead of the launch, images of the new City has been leaked online. (Image courtesy: Spyplus)
The new Honda City will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Verna, which is also slated for a facelift next month. It will also take on other sedans in the compact segment, which includes Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

The new Honda City has several changes on the outside compared to the existing fifth generation model. The leaked images of the new Honda City shows a tweaked bumper at the front among the most obvious changes. The grille has also been redesigned, though the sedan will retain the older LED headlight unit. The chrome design on the face has also become slimmer than the previous generation model. While the profile of the sedan remains largely the same as its predecessor, the rear bumpers have been slightly tweaked.

The leaked images of the new Honda City interior shows no major changes. However, expect the sedan to be packed with more features than the version sold currently.

Under the hood, Honda will offer the sixth generation City with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that is being used for the existing models. Due to the upcoming Rear Driving Emission (RDE) norms, the carmaker is expected to ditch the diesel unit for City. It was one of the more popular engines from Honda. Instead, the carmaker is likely to offer hybrid version of the sedan as well. Honda had launched the e:HEV hybrid variant of the Honda City last year.

Watch: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

The 1.5-litre petrol unit inside the City is capable of churning out 121 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come mated with a six-speed manual as well as a CVT gearbox unit. The petrol hybrid version could get the eCVT transmission used in the Honda City e:HEV version.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: City Honda Cars
