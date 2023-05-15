HT Auto
Honda Elevate SUV partially revealed, to debut on June 6

Honda Cars is all set to break cover of the upcoming Elevate compact SUV. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Japanese auto giant has partially revealed the looks of the SUV. In a new teaser image, Honda has showcased the roof and bit of the profile of the Elevate SUV. Honda will take the covers off the Elevate on June 6. It will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the compact SUV segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2023, 13:50 PM
Honda Cars has partially revealed what the new Elevate SUV will look like in a new teaser.
The teaser image shared by the carmaker shows sharp design element of the Elevate SUV. One thing is amply clear that Honda will not offer panoramic sunroof with the Elevate, unlike some of its rivals like Hyundai Creta. Among other things noticeable in the teaser image are the roof rails, shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs. At the rear, the SUV will get an LED strip connecting the taillights along with the Elevate badging.

Earlier, Honda had shared a sketch of the Elevate SUV which promises a sharp look. The design of the Honda Elevate SUV is likely to be based on the CR-V model. The SUV is expected to be offered with a slim and sharp set of LED headlight units. The large grille will help the Honda Elevate SUV to bear a muscular face and prominent road presence. The SUV will sit on a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels measuring no less than 16 inches.

First Published Date: 15 May 2023, 13:50 PM IST
TAGS: Elevate Honda Cars
