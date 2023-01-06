HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Google Rolls Out Android Auto Update At Ces 2023. Here's What's New

Google rolls out Android Auto update at CES 2023. Here's what's new

Google has rolled out the updated version of Android Auto at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which comes with a revamped user interface, including a split-screen layout that makes it easier for the drivers to navigate, play podcasts and music and communicate while on the go. The new user experience design update introduced in the latest version of Android Auto was first previewed in May last year during the Google I/O event.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The updated Android Auto comes with host of user and experience changes.
The updated Android Auto comes with host of user and experience changes.
The updated Android Auto comes with host of user and experience changes.
The updated Android Auto comes with host of user and experience changes.

Android Auto now features a split-screen, which comes as a significant update. This split-screen layout displays directions, music, texts and all the essential information simultaneously. This means the driver doesn't need to leave the map view to perform other functions like navigating through the menus and settings, quickly pausing music or checking a message. The main focus remains on navigation using the map while he or she can continue with other functions at the same time.

Also Read : Alexa, pay for my charging: Amazon's voice assistant to help EVs to charge up

Besides the user design and experience updates, Google is making it easier to share digital car key access. The support will be expanded from Pixel and iPhones to Samsung phones and Xiaomi users, claimed the tech firm. Google also claims the split-screen layout of the updated Android Auto is compatible with all cars. This ensures that Android Auto can now reconfigure itself based on whether the car's screen is in portrait, widescreen or any other orientation.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

In the updated Android Auto, the Maps is now positioned on the screen closer to the driver's seat, while there is a quick launcher allowing the drivers to access recently used apps quickly. Google has said while unveiling the new Android Auto that the new media card includes Material You, which is the tech giant's new unified design language. It claims to come featuring the driver's favourite album art.

Google has also said that Android Auto is getting a Google Assistant update, ensuring that it now provides smart suggestions like missed call reminders, quick arrival time sharing and instant access to media. There will be a progress bar for music or podcasts so the drivers can skip ahead in a song or episode, which the company claims was one of the most requested features. Also, there will be on-screen shortcuts for replying to messages and calling favourite contacts. Google also said that the latest Pixel and Samsung smartphone owners would be able to make calls using WhatsApp with Android Auto soon.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: auto technology automotive technology
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city