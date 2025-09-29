HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News From Maruti Suzuki Victoris To Tata Punch Ev: Here Are Top 5 Safest Suvs In India Based On Bncap Test Ratings

Maruti Suzuki Victoris to Tata Punch EV: Here are top 5 safest SUVs in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2025, 17:00 pm
Here's a list of top 5 safest SUVs in India based on BNCAP crash test ratings.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki Victoris becomes the second vehicle from India's largest carmaker to score a five star safety rating in Global NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki Victoris becomes the second vehicle from India's largest carmaker to score a five star safety rating in Global NCAP

Safety has slowly become a decisive factor for Indian SUV buyers, and the latest Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) results give a clear picture of which models deliver the most protection. From compact urban crossovers to premium electric SUVs, here’s a look at the five safest SUVs in India today, based on crash test ratings and real-world occupant protection.

1

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV
Speed
180 kmph
The Tata Harrier EV leads the safety chart with 32/32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 for child occupant protection (COP). It is blessed with six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, and seatbelt reminders, keeping both adult and child passengers very secure. Its robust structural integrity and extensive safety kit make it a mid-size EV SUV benchmark in India.

2

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e
Speed
200 kmph
The Mahindra XEV 9e follows the Tata Harrier EV, which also has a five-star BNCAP rating with a score of 32/32 AOP and 45/49 COP. Similar to the Harrier EV, it also features six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and driver/passenger seatbelt reminders as standard. Its rating accounts for attention to safety even in a purely electric platform.

3

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6
Speed
200 kmph
The Mahindra BE 6 has an AOP of 31.97/32 and a COP of 45/49, and it is among the safest compact EV SUVs. The top variants offer ADAS features, but the entire range is equipped with six airbags, parking sensors, driver drowsiness detection, and rear cameras, reflecting Mahindra's focus on occupant safety.

4

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the only internal combustion engine SUV in the list, earning 31.66 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant protection. Its safety package includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, and a 360-degree camera system, which together contribute to its five-star rating. Beyond the numbers, the Victoris demonstrates how even compact SUVs can be designed with occupant protection in mind, offering reassurance to families without needing to rely on high-end features or technology.

5

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV, a compact city EV, secures 31.46/32 AOP and 45/49 COP. All variants include six airbags, ABS, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, and 3-point seatbelts, making it one of the safest urban EV SUVs. Its strong crash-test performance and structural rigidity provide added confidence for city driving.

 

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2025, 17:00 pm IST
TAGS: bharat ncap tata harrier ev maruti suzuki mahindra be 6 mahindra mahindra xev 9e tata motors maruti suzuki victoris tata punch ev

