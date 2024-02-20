From ESP to airbags: Tata Punch safety features detailed

Tata Motors Punch has created a lot of buzz in the Indian market since it was first showcased in concept form. The Punch has been one of the most successful products for the homegrown manufacturer. Tata's vehicles are known for their safety and the Punch is no different. It already has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test rating. But here are all the safety features that the Tata Punch is equipped with.

Standard safety features

As standard, Tata offers features like dual airbags to protect the driver and front passenger in case of a crash. There is an Electronic Stability Program which detects loss of traction and steering control. It also comes into play when the driver suddenly turns the steering wheel too much in order to dodge an object.

There are rear parking sensors to help the driver judge the distance behind the vehicle while parking the vehicle. Then there are ISOFIX mounts that help in mounting child seats. Punch is also equipped with Brake Sway Control that helps in preventing the vehicle from swaying too much under hard braking. Tata also offers central locking with a key.

Additional safety features

As the customers climb up the variant ladder, Tata adds more safety features. There is a rear parking camera that works in conjunction with the rear parking sensors. There is Traction Pro mode that is offered only with the AMT transmission. It can come in handy if the front wheels get stuck.

There are auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers that can be helpful as well. Tata is also offering a rear defogger that helps improve visibility through the rear window. Finally, there is the tyre pressure monitoring system that can alert the driver in case the air pressure of the tyres starts falling.

