Ford trying to mimic Tesla Model X? Files patent for gullwing SUV door

Ford filed a patent for gullwing door for SUVs in October of 2021 which was only published recently on April 20 by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These doors are hinged at the roofline and open upward, creating a dramatic entrance and exit for the vehicle. However, gullwing doors are not new in the automotive industry as Tesla has made it quite famous through its Model X EV.

In fact, Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in the 1950s was the vehicle in which gullwing doors were first introduced. But Ford's patent is a bit different from others as the OEM has introduced a single, massive gullwing door that opens to the side. The design is such that it makes the vehicle look asymmetrical, especially when viewed from the top.

Notably, there is a separate door for the driver to enter from. And while the gullwing door gives the vehicle an aesthetic appeal, it also has practical advantages. It tends to provide ample space for passengers to enter and exit the vehicle with ease and comfort. The huge entrance opening can also lead to further designs that support persons with disabilities, who find it difficult to enter and exit vehicles through standard doors. It can also allow for easier loading and unloading of cargo, especially large and bulky items.

In a separate development, Ford has reportedly ended production of the sixth-generation Mustang. Motor Trend has reported that the S550-generation Ford Mustang rolled off the last unit on 6th April this year. The last unit was an EcoBoost-powered Oxford White Premium Coupe variant. The sixth-gen Ford Mustang debuted in December 2013 and went on sale in 2015. Since then, the car has had several engines, including the popular 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder unit, a V6 and a 5.0-litre V8. Besides that, there was a naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V8 too.

