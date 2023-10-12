Updated Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs to launch on October 17

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the company will officially launch the updated versions of the Safari and Harrier SUVs in the market on October 17. Bookings for both Tata Safari and Harrier had been opened just last week.

Both Tata Safari and Harrier are now promising some very significant updates to the styling on the outside while also sporting a number of updates in the cabin and crucial feature updates as well. While the Safari is a three-row vehicle that is positioned more as a family vehicle, the Harrier once again targets a younger-SUV-buying audience.

The Indian car market is being powered by a sustained demand for SUVs and in this space, Tata Motors has managed to create a solid mark with both the Safari and Harrier. While only offered with a diesel engine option which means those interested in a petrol motor remain sidelined, the sales figures of both vehicles remain a firm indication of the respective popularity.

While Harrier was first launched in the market back in 2019 and Tata Motors has since sold over one lakh units of the model, the Safari was introduced in 2021 and approximately 46,000 units has been sold thus far.

What's new in the updated Tata Safari?

The updated Tata Safari stands on 19-inch alloy wheels and comes in multiple personas.

The facelift Tata Safari has a completely reworked front face which is highlighted by a new grille and updated casing for the head lights and fog lights. Stretching across the nose is an elongated DRL light bar which comes with ‘Welcome’ and ‘Goodbye’ signature illumination. The stretched light bar also makes its way to the rear of the SUV while the alloy design has been updated as well. In the cabin, the Tata Safari gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with JBL Sound Modes, a 10-inch all-digital driver display, support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home - apart from native Tata voice command integration, dual-zone climate control, mood lighting, air purification system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and more.

What's new in the updated Tata Harrier?

The updated Tata Harrier is offered in new and bolder body shades.

The facelift Harrier also sports a much fresher look and is now claiming to be sportier rather than all-out muscular. It gets an updated grille on the face and the an updated vertical housing for the head lights and fog lights. It too sports the same stretched DRL bar on the face as the Safari, and the same stretched tail light LED bar. The alloy design has been changed too. In the cabin, the feature list is similar to what is also offered on the updated Safari.

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier: Key specifications

Tata Motors has not brought any changes to the mechanics of both Safari and Harrier. The capable 2.0-litre diesel motor continues to do duty and is paired with both automatic and six-speed manual stick.

