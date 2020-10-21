Europe-spec 2021 Suzuki Swift breaks cover with hybrid powertrain, new features

Suzuki has revealed the new Euro-spec Swift facelift. With the yearly update, the hatchback has received a revised front-end styling, revamped specifications and new safety equipment. Moreover, the car has also been updated with a 12V hybrid system. It is going to be featured in various grades including SZ-L, SZ-T, SZ5 and SZ5 ALLGRIP.

For 2021 the new Swift SZ-L grade gets features such as rearview camera, air conditioning, radar brake with adaptive cruise control, leather steering wheel, smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, privacy glass, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED rear combination lamps, and front electric windows. The higher SZ-T model additionally gets dual sensor brake support, grey painted 16-inch alloy wheels, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross traffic alert, weaving alert, blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors and traffic sign recognition.

The high-spec SZ5 variant comes kitted with navigation, automatic AC, keyless entry and start, electric windows for rear seats, telescopic steering wheel adjustment, and door mirror side turn indicators. Moreover, this specific grade also gets 4WD option. Its colour options include one solid colour and six optional metallic colours with three dual-tone colours and an optional black pearl roof.

In terms of mechanical updates, the car features a K12D 1.2-litre Dualjet Hybrid, four-cylinder engine which delivers 81 bhp of power and 107 Nm of torque. It also gets safety features such as Radar Brake Support (RBS) system, vehicle weave warning, Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), blind-spot monitor, display audio system with navigation, smartphone connectivity and rear cross-traffic alert, depending up on the variant selected.