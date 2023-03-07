‘Don’t want to lose any customers': Hyundai i10, i20 to remain in focus globally

Hyundai Motor India currently offers three hatchbacks, two sedans and five SUVs, apart from electric models, in the Indian car market. Globally, however, the company is determined to play an even bigger all-round game and while it pushes forward with its electric vehicle dreams, it is not ready to bid farewell to its smallest offerings just yet.

While the preference for SUVs continues to be on the rise the world over, Hyundai is committed to also continuing with models such as the i10, i20 and i30. “We're strategizing now about what comes beneath Kona long-term. For now, i10, i20, and i30 are all still in our plan, even for the next generation," Michael Cole, Hyundai Europe boss, was quoted as saying by Autocar UK. “We don't want to lose any customers. I don't want to walk away from any customer group. So we have to think about those i10, i20, i30 customers."

Closer home, Hyundai began its India success story with the Santro in the late 1990s before also launching the i10 here. At present, while Santro has faded away into sunset, the offerings include Grand i10 NIOS, i20 and i20 N Line. But a large chunk of its sales still comes from SUV models like Creta and Venue, both being phenomenally successful among Indian car buyers. There is also some work being done to electrify Creta although in global markets, it is the electric versions of the i10 and i20 that would be in future focus if these are to remain present and relevant.

