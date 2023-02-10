Cricketer Murali Kartik brings home the MG ZS EV SUV

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Murali Karthik has brought home the new MG ZS EV SUV. The ace bowler posted an image on his social media while taking delivery of his new prized possession, and also shared that he is “looking forward to some electrifying drives and memorable journeys." The MG ZS EV is an all-electric SUV and is priced from ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The MG ZS EV facelift was launched in 2021 and arrived with cosmetic and feature upgrades. The model received a new closed-off grille, revised bumpers, slimmer headlamps, new LED DRLs and LED taillights. The 17-inch alloy wheels are new to the SUV as well. The cabin has remained largely the same but there are now faux carbon-fibre trims on the dashboard while the climate control buttons were upgraded to those seen on the Astor. The ZS EV is the electric equivalent of the Astor but the facelift made the former more distinctly different in styling.

MG also introduced more features on the ZS EV facelift including a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the older 8-inch unit. There’s a 7-inch digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, i-Smart connected car tech, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 360-degree camera. The ZS EV is equipped with ADAS that brings safety aids like rear-drive assist with blind spot detection, lane change assist, cross-traffic alert and more. The safety features also include six airbags, hill descent control, TPMS, ESC and more.

The MG ZS EV facelift draws power from a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 461 km (ICAT tested) on a single charge. Power comes from the front-axle mounted electric motor tuned for 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV takes on the Hyundai Kona Electric, Tata Nexon EV Max and the newly-launched Mahindra XUV400 in the segment.

Murali Karthik made his test debut in 2000 and was a part of the Indian cricket team for a number of years. He was also playing in the Indian Premier League having signed up with Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings XI over the years. The left-handed bowler is now a commentator for IPL as well as the national games.

