Creta, Exter Help Hyundai India Post Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales In January

Creta, Exter help Hyundai India post its highest-ever monthly sales in January

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 12:48 PM
  • Hyundai India has attributed its positive sales performance in January 2024 to the high demand for SUVs like Creta and Exter.
Hyundai India has attributed its positive sales performance in January 2024 to the high demand for SUVs like Creta and Exter.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Thursday announced that the South Korean automaker registered its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in January 2024. The carmaker claims to have sold a total of 57,115 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian domestic market in January this year, while the overall sales including both domestic and export numbers were 67,615 units last month.

The South Korean auto giant claims that with 57,115 units of passenger vehicles sold in the Indian domestic market in January this year, it registered a 14 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the corresponding month of last year. Hyundai hopes this sales momentum recorded at the beginning of 2024 will continue in the coming months as well. The automaker has attributed the positive sales performance to the high demand for SUVs.

In the Indian SUV segment, Hyundai sells models like Creta, Alcazar, Exter etc. The Creta is among the bestselling SUVs in the country over the last few years. Speaking about the sales performance in January 2024, Hyundai India's COO Tarun Garg said that the automaker has started 2024 on a rousing note achieving its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 57,115 units.

Garg also added that the updated Hyundai Creta launched just a few days ago has already garnered nearly 50,000 bookings within a short span after its introduction. "This strong growth has been fuelled by an overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Hyundai Creta, which has already garnered close to 50,000 bookings within a month of the booking open announcement. Further, our entry SUV Exter continues its amazing run in the market clocking great sales numbers as well as winning prestigious auto awards in the country. Going forward we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the momentum of the auto industry in 2024," he further added.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2024, 12:48 PM IST
