Toyota Innova Hycross confirmed to get ADAS features and 6 airbags

Toyota India is all set to unveil the new generation of the Innova MPV on 25th November. It will be called Innova Hycross and the manufacturer is already releasing new teasers. The latest teaser reveals that the Innova Hycross will come with Toyota Safety Sense Suite which is basically an ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. There will also be 6 airbags on offer.

In the global market, Toyota Safety Sense Suite includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist. It is not confirmed whether India will be getting all the features or not. The image shared by Toyota on social media shows Lane Trace Assist in the gauge cluster.

Lane Trace Assist is part of Toyota Safety Sense Suite. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Toyota_India)

Toyota has also confirmed that India will be getting a self-charging hybrid powertrain which means that the powertrain on offer will come with hybrid technology. In Indonesia, Innova Hycross is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. The 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine is reinforced by an electric motor with 113 PS of power and 206 Nm of torque, resulting in a combined power of 186 PS. Both the petrol and hybrid engines are equipped with a CVT transmission unit. The hybrid model offers three drive modes which include Eco, Normal, Power and EV.

The Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque chassis and is front-wheel drive. This should help in improving the ride quality, body roll and handling. The Innova Xenix model unveiled in Indonesia stands 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,795 mm in height. It also comes with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Innova HyCross will offer ground clearance of 185 mm.

