Toyota Innova Hycross confirmed to get ADAS features and 6 airbags

Toyota India is all set to unveil the new generation of the Innova MPV on 25th November. It will be called Innova Hycross and the manufacturer is already releasing new teasers. The latest teaser reveals that the Innova Hycross will come with Toyota Safety Sense Suite which is basically an ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. There will also be 6 airbags on offer.

Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 12:37 PM
Toyota has already starting the new-gen Innova as "Innova Zenix" in the Indonesian market.
Toyota has officially taken the covers off the Innova Zenix MPV, which will be sold in India as the Innova HyCross, on November 21 during an event in Indonesia. The new generation Innova gets hybrid powertrain for the first time and is heavily redesigned to offer a more SUV-like appearance.
The new Innova HyCross is bigger in size and bolder in its looks thanks to massive updates both inside and outside. The MPV no longer uses a ladder frame chassis. Instead, it is based on the new e-TNGA platform, which has turned the MPV into a front-wheel drive.
The Innova HyCross stands 4,755 mm in length, around 20 mm longer than Innova Crysta. The width has also increased from 1,830 mm to 1,850 mm.  The wheelbase at 2,850 mm is has grown by 100 mm. The height remains the same at 1,795 mm and so does the ground clearance of 185 mm.
Under the hood is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i petrol engine. Mated to a strong hybrid technology, the Innova HyCross can generate 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by a CVT unit.
The face of the Innova HyCross is visibly different from Innova Crysta. It now gets a bolder hexagonal grille with chrome inserts as underline. The grille is flanked by sleek LED headlights. The chunky front bumper comes with LED DRLs on either side.
The dual-tone interior is dominated by a giant floating digital touchscreen unit placed on top of a vertical shaped centre console housing other functions like climate control and gearbox unit. There is also a digital driver display. The hybrid version of the MPV offers EV mode as one of the drive modes.
The new Innova HyCross offers a panoramic sunroof, a first for the model. It also offers connected car tech, ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, a separate entertainment screen for the rear passengers, reclining middle row captain seats with leg support and more.
View all Images
In the global market, Toyota Safety Sense Suite includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist. It is not confirmed whether India will be getting all the features or not. The image shared by Toyota on social media shows Lane Trace Assist in the gauge cluster.

Toyota has also confirmed that India will be getting a self-charging hybrid powertrain which means that the powertrain on offer will come with hybrid technology. In Indonesia, Innova Hycross is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. The 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine is reinforced by an electric motor with 113 PS of power and 206 Nm of torque, resulting in a combined power of 186 PS. Both the petrol and hybrid engines are equipped with a CVT transmission unit. The hybrid model offers three drive modes which include Eco, Normal, Power and EV.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross makes debut with strong hybrid power

The Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque chassis and is front-wheel drive. This should help in improving the ride quality, body roll and handling. The Innova Xenix model unveiled in Indonesia stands 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,795 mm in height. It also comes with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Innova HyCross will offer ground clearance of 185 mm.

 

