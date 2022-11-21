HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Makes Debut With Strong Hybrid Power

Toyota Innova HyCross makes debut with strong hybrid power

Toyota Motor has taken the covers off the Innova Zenix MPV, which will be launched in a few days in India as Innova HyCross MPV, for global markets. Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two powertrain options, including a strong hybrid one as was anticipated earlier. Under the hood is a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is also mated to the strong hybrid powertrain. The Innova HyCross is bigger and is much bolder than the Innova models sold in India currently. Here is all it will offer when Toyota formally introduces it for the Indian market on November 25.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 13:15 PM
Follow us on:
Toyota has unveiled the new Innova Zenix MPV, to be sold in India as Innova HyCross hybrid MPV, in Indonesia on Monday, November 21.
The Innova Xenix model unveiled in Indonesia stands 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,795 mm in height. It also comes with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Innova HyCross will offer ground clearance of 185 mm. The upcoming Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque chassis from Toyota, instead of the ladder frame chassis used in previous generation models. It is likely to improve the ride quality, handling and body roll.

The hybrid technology used in the Innova Zenix is the same used for the latest Toyota Prius. The Innova Zenix Hybrid EV produces 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. The 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine is reinforced by an electric motor with 113 PS of power and 206 Nm of torque, resulting in a combined power of 186 PS. Both the petrol and hybrid engines are equipped with a CVT transmission unit. The hybrid model offers three drive modes which include Eco, Normal, Power and EV.

The cabin of the Innova HyCross MPV is dominated by a giant floating touchscreen infotainment system.
As far as looks are concerned, the new Innova MPV has a more SUV stance. At first glance, it may seem quite similar to the appearance of the MG Hector SUV. The grille is now bigger and bolder with less chrome intervention. The grille is flanked by sleek LED headlights and LED DRL bars. The front bumper is also muscular with large air vents on either side.

The biggest change in the exterior is the profile of the new Innova HyCross. The MPV will come with a sloping roofline effect at the C Pillar which adds to its SUV-ish looks. It is further accentuated by the large wheel arches on either side. The MPV stands on 18 inch allow wheels. At the rear, the new Innova HyCross is likely to get LED tail light units.

The Innova HyCross' cabin will come with a giant floating touchscreen infotainment system that can also mirror your smartphone or tablets. The rear passengers also get individual digital screens. The vertical centre console houses climate control, gear setup and other functions. The interior will have a dual-tone theme with chrome accents on the dashboard and new upholstery, adding to its premium appeal. It also offers a panoramic sunroof, a first for the MPV.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Innova Innova HyCross
