Citroen C3 Aircross teased ahead of unveiling today, hints at tough nature

Citroen has teased its fourth model in India, the C3 Aircross SUV, right ahead of the unveiling slated for today. The French auto manufacturer has hinted that the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross will be a tough SUV capable of challenging rough roads. The SUV is aimed at the compact segment of the Indian market, where the South Korean models currently dominate.

The Citroen C3 Aircross comes based on the same platform as the Citroen C3 hatchback. Despite sharing the same name with the model sold in the European markets, the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to come slightly different in terms of visual appearance, features and specifications.

The latest teaser image reveals the front profile of the SUV. It shows the sleek LED daytime running light stacked above the headlamp with another sleek LED DRL and a projector lamp. The headlamps meet neatly with the black front grille with sleek chrome finished lines at the edge of the bonnet with the brand logo sitting at the centre. The chunky bumper has black air intake mesh and round fog lamps sit perfectly at both ends.

The teaser image also hints at a dual-tone paint theme for the exterior, where the roof would come all blackened. IT would come running on 17-inch wheels. Speaking of the cabin, there would be a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, a fully digital instrument cluster, and roof-mounted AC vents for second and third-row occupants, among other features.

The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross would be positioned below the more premium C5 Aircross SUV and will challenge rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. For power source, there would be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is capable of pumping out 82 PS of peak power and 115 Nm of torque. There would also be a turbocharged version, which would come generating 30 PS of more power and 70 Nm of more torque.

