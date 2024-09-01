Citroen Basalt out for deliveries: Five factors to note before you get yours

Deliveries of the Citroen Basal t have commenced in India and the first example of the coupe-SUV was handed over to a customer at a Delhi dealership. While based on the C3 Aircross platform, the Basalt gets added functionality through its host of premium features and makes for a popular entry to the market. With its coupe-like design featuring a roofline that slopes down to create a more streamlined silhouette, the Basalt opens the doors to a whole new segment for mass market cars in India. Here are five key factors to consider when getting your Citroen Basalt:

The Citroen Basalt is out for deliveries, with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While bookings began a few weeks ago, the waiting period

1 Powertrain and performance: Citroen offers the Basalt coupe-SUV with two 1.2-litre petrol engines. The naturally aspirated unit is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The second engine is turbocharged and produces 110 bhp, with two gearbox options. The six-speed manual allows for 190 Nm of torque, while the six-speed torque converter produces 205 Nm.

2 Exterior design: The Basalt is offered with seven exterior colour options and features a coupe-like design with its sloping roofline, opening the doors to a whole new category of SUVs. The front end is fitted with LED projector headlamps and the car rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It comes with a 2.64-metre wheelbase and features matte black wheel arch cladding. The front fascia of the Citroen Basalt is designed aggressively with a two-part grille and a chrome strip of two lines connecting the headlmaps.

3 Mileage and safety: Citroen claims that the naturally aspirated variant will make 18 kmpl. The company further claims that the turbocharged variant makes 19.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.7 kmpl with the automatic. The Basalt further receives six airbags as standard, ESP, a rear parking camera with parking sensors, hill hold assist, and TPMs.

5 Comfort and convenience: The Citroen Basalt’s second row seats come with adjustable thigh support, which is a segment-first feature. The cabin is wrapped in beige leatherette upholstery and features a 2.65m long wheelbase that offers abundant legroom. The cargo space of the Basalt comes to 470 litres. With the Comfort Plus Package, the Basalt gets fitted with rear AC vents, a dual-tone interior option, a front sliding armrest in the centre, and Comfort+ Lounge seats, among other options.

