Citroen C3 is finally getting this feature which buyers wanted from the start

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 21, 2024

Citroen India recently updated the C3 hatchback, its most accessible model bringing in more features

The Citroen C3 finally gets a host of features including auto climate control, electrically operable ORVMs with auto folding function, and 15-inch alloy wheels

Citroen has also added six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard across the range

While the features a big welcome, Citroen is finally adding that one feature that buyers were asking right from the launch of the C3 hatchback

 Check product page

The Citroen C3 will soon be available with an automatic transmission 

The Citroen C3 now comes with a 6-speed torque converter with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The 6-speed manual continues to be available

Citroen has revealed prices for the updated  C3 manual that now command a premium of up to 30,000 on select trims

Prices for the Citroen C3 automatic are yet to be announced and are likely to be around 1-1.2 lakh more than the manual versions

The Citroen C3 is priced between 6.16 lakh and 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom)
