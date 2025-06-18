HT Auto
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X unveiled with over 1,000 horsepower

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2025, 17:30 PM
  • The 2026 Corvette ZR1X combines a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric front motor, delivering 1,250 horsepower.

With revolutionary handling and advanced energy management, this American hypercar showcases a driver-focused interior and will be produced in Kentucky using both local and global parts.
With revolutionary handling and advanced energy management, this American hypercar showcases a driver-focused interior and will be produced in Kentucky using both local and global parts.
Chevrolet's 2026 Corvette ZR1X features a hybrid system with a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 and electric motor, delivering 1,250 hp.
On top of that, the electric front motor draws power from a 1.9 kWh battery, mounted centrally for balance. Unlike plug-in hybrids, the ZR1X charges through regenerative braking alone — no cables required.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus gets a warrior makeover with Rezvani Knight armoured super SUV

The ZR1X’s electrified system builds on Corvette's E-Ray foundation, featuring regenerative charging and no need for plug-in power. The battery, centrally located within the chassis, powers the front axle and ensures optimal performance through advanced energy management modes such as Endurance, Qualifying, and Push-to-Pass.

Handling is just as revolutionary. The ZR1X comes standard with magnetic ride control, dual chassis configurations, and a J59 braking system with 10-piston front and 6-piston rear Alcon calipers. Massive 16.5-inch carbon ceramic rotors ensure incredible stopping power, achieving up to 1.9G of deceleration.

For ultimate performance, the ZTK Performance Package includes stiffer suspension and Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tires. Add the Carbon Aero package, and the ZR1X produces up to 544 kgs of downforce at top speed.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus SE launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new

Inside, the 2026 ZR1X showcases Corvette’s redesigned interior featuring a sleek three-screen layout, updated console, and high-grade materials for a modern yet driver-focused experience. It will be available in both coupe and convertible form.

Every ZR1X will be built in America at General Motors' Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky from U.S. and globally sourced parts, with every LT7 engine hand-assembled by the engine builders at the Bowling Green Performance Build Centre.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2025, 17:30 PM IST
TAGS: Chevrolet Corvette

