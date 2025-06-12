Check out what makes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire a 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated sedan

Recently, the Bharat National Crash Assessment Program established the test results for the fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The sedan scored the maximum safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki sedan to score a five-star rating in the BNCAP crash test.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the new Dzire in India on 11 November, marking a significant event in the country's automotive calendar for 2024. The latest sub-compact sedan features a range of design and feature updates, as well as a new engine shared with the new Maruti Suzuki Swift launched earlier this year. The new Dzire also boasts a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

The sedan scored well with 29.46 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 41.57 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. Additionally, the Dzire also achieved a vehicle assessment score of 6.00 out of 13.00, which evaluates safety assist features of a vehicle. The safety features included in the car allow it to achieve this rating. Take a look below at what the sedan packs in terms of safety:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Standard safety features

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan is built on the Japanese carmaker's next-generation HEARTECT platform, equipped with a variety of standard safety features available across different variants.

Standard safety features of the new Dzire include six airbags (dual front, side, and curtain), ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), engine immobiliser, rear defogger, three-point seat belts for all occupants, high-speed warning alert, rear defogger, speed-sensing auto door locking, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The new sedan also features front seat belts with pre-tensioners and force limiters, along with standard seat belt reminder lamps and buzzers for all occupants.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Optional safety features

Some safety features of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire are only available on higher variants, including a reverse parking camera, a 360-degree surround view HD camera, an anti-theft security system (shock sensor), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a day/night adjustable inside rearview mirror, offered on the higher variants of the fourth-generation Dzire.

