Check out 5 reasons why the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become popular

In just over two years since its international debut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has carved out a distinct identity in the competitive SUV space. The subcompact crossover not only became the fastest Indian-made SUV to reach 1 lakh export units, but also topped domestic sales charts in February 2025, overtaking strong performers like the WagonR and Hyundai Creta.

Manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, the Fronx is now exported to more than 80 countries, including Japan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and key markets in Latin America and Africa. So, what exactly is driving this success? Here are five major reasons why the Fronx has become such a hit among buyers both in India and overseas: