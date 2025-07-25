Check out 5 reasons why the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become popular

Copyright © HT Media Limited
In just over two years since its international debut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has carved out a distinct identity in the competitive SUV space. The subcompact crossover not only became the fastest Indian-made SUV to reach 1 lakh export units, but also topped domestic sales charts in February 2025, overtaking strong performers like the WagonR and Hyundai Creta.
Manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, the Fronx is now exported to more than 80 countries, including Japan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and key markets in Latin America and Africa. So, what exactly is driving this success? Here are five major reasons why the Fronx has become such a hit among buyers both in India and overseas:
As with most models from Maruti Suzuki, the Fronx benefits immensely from the trust and familiarity that the brand enjoys in India. Maruti has an unmatched after-sales network, with over 4,000 service touchpoints spread across the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This widespread availability of service and spares reduces ownership anxiety, especially in rural or remote regions, and reinforces the decision for first-time buyers. Internationally, the strong association with Suzuki also works in its favour, especially in markets like Japan where compact and efficient vehicles are in high demand.
The Fronx is built on the Heartect platform, shared with the Maruti Baleno, which helps reduce development and manufacturing costs. This has allowed Maruti to price the Fronx aggressively in the sub-4 metre SUV segment. Prices range from ₹7.52 lakh to ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), which undercuts several rivals offering similar feature sets. Consumers looking for a car with SUV-like design, elevated ground clearance, and premium features find the Fronx to be a cost-effective alternative to models like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, or Tata Nexon.
While it may share its mechanical DNA with the Baleno, the Fronx’s exterior design takes a bold leap forward. It sports a raised bonnet, a prominent grille, LED daytime running lights, and an aggressive bumper design, all lending it a strong road presence. The sloping roofline and sculpted rear end give it a coupe-SUV appearance, setting it apart from boxier rivals. Nicknamed the “baby Grand Vitara,” the Fronx manages to blend compact proportions with SUV flair, striking a visual balance that appeals to both young buyers and families.
Despite its compact footprint, the Fronx packs in a premium interior loaded with features. The top variants get a 9-inch floating touchscreen, 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display (HUD), and automatic climate control. These features, often reserved for vehicles in a higher price bracket, elevate the ownership experience. In terms of safety, the Fronx also offers up to six airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Hill Hold Assist, and rear parking sensors, giving it a well-rounded appeal for urban driving and highway commutes alike.
The Fronx is currently the only model in Maruti’s mainstream lineup to offer a turbocharged petrol engine, a revival of the brand’s BoosterJet technology. The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder BoosterJet engine produces 100 PS of power and 147.6 Nm of torque, and is available with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic. This engine gives the Fronx a lively, engaging drive, especially appreciated by those looking for more punch in city traffic or on the highway. For buyers more focused on fuel efficiency and affordability, there’s the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or AMT (automated manual) transmission. This dual-engine strategy helps Maruti cater to a wider range of buyer needs, from budget-conscious families to young enthusiasts.
