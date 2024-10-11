Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh sales milestone since launch

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has proven to be a successful model for the manufacturer, reaching a significant sales milestone. Within 17.3 months of its debut in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has surpassed the two lakh sales mark. This Baleno-derived crossover has not only thrived in the domestic market but has also garnered substantial interest in international markets. The manufacturer has revealed that NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru have emerged as the top 5 markets for Fronx.

After becoming the first new model to reach 1 lakh sales in a record 10 months, 1 lakh more units of the Fronx were sold in another 7.3 months. Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The remarkable success of the FRONX reflects Maruti Suzuki’s understanding of evolving customer expectations and our efforts to deliver products that exceed them. With a notable 16% YoY growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers while becoming the preferred choice for those upgrading within the segment."

He added, "The Fronx has struck a strong chord with today’s discernible SUV buyers looking for a thrilling turbo experience, futuristic design with a tech-loaded cabin and multiple powertrain choices. The option of a turbocharged engine with paddle shifters appeals to those looking for a more spirited and dynamic driving experience. We are confident of building on this success as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to our customers."

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine options

The Fronx is currently the only car in the manufacturer's lineup to come with a turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 99 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters to take manual control of the gearbox

Then there is also a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 89 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Finally, there is the CNG powertrain that uses the naturally aspirated engine. While running on CNG, it produces 76 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer.

