BYD Denza 9 luxury SUV design trademarked in India. Will it come to India?

BYD Denza 9 has been trademarked in India by the manufacturer. The Denza 9 is a luxury new energy vehicle. As of now, only the design of the vehicle has been patented and it is not confirmed whether the brand will launch it in India or not. However, it is possible that BYD will bring the Denza 9 to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and the brand wanted to protect the design of the luxury SUV.

What are the specifications of the BYD Denza 9?

BYD Denza 9 is a new energy vehicle which means it is a hybrid and not an EV. It uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can produce up to 206 bhp of max power. Then there are two electric motors, there is one on the front axle and two on the rear axle. The total power output stands at 924 bhp. The battery pack on duty is a 47 kWh unit that uses BYD's Blade technology and can deliver a range of 165 km. BYD also sells an all-electric version called Denza N9 which uses a similar three-motor setup and has a total power output of 965 bhp

BYD Bao 9 and Bao 3 patented

Last year, BYD filed design patents for Bao 9 and Bao 3. Bao 9 is sportscar whereas the Bao 3 is an off-road electric SUV. As of now, specs of the Bao 9 are not known. But there is a few details of the Bao 3 that are out. It features a four-wheel drive system powered by dual electric motors, with the front motor delivering 150 PS and the rear motor generating 300 PS. It is also equipped with BYD’s Blade battery packs.

In terms of dimensions, the Bao 3 measures 4,605 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and stands 1,720 mm tall in height. The wheelbase measures 2,745 mm. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 2,150 kg. Its approach angle is measured at 25°, while the departure angle is rated at 28°.

What cars does BYD currently sell in India?

As of now, BYD is only selling all-electric vehicles in India. There is Seal EV, eMAX 7 and Atto 3.

