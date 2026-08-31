Bugatti reveals one-off Veyron 20 years with bespoke design and restoration upgrades

Bugatti has marked two decades of the Veyron with a unique commission developed through its La Maison Pur Sang restoration division. Created alongside its owner, the Veyron 20 Years demonstrates how the French marque can preserve the original character of its early hypercar while introducing newly developed materials and carefully engineered updates.

A new take on the Veyron

The special Veyron retains the proportions and defining shape of the original car, but introduces several visual changes intended to give it a more contemporary appearance. Its paintwork combines ‘Rouge Rembrandt’, a colour developed for the Tourbillon, with ‘Petrol Blue’, associated with the Chiron. The cabin is finished in ‘Magnolia’.

A redesigned wheel package is among the most significant changes. Bugatti has reworked the Machiavelli wheel design and increased its dimensions to 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The revised setup allows the Veyron to run tyres in Chiron dimensions while altering the car’s stance.

The exterior also gains three-dimensional mesh inserts across the front, side and rear air intakes. These additions provide a newer technical look without changing the basic design identity of the Veyron.

Bespoke cabin details

Inside, Bugatti has used materials and finishing techniques developed specifically for this project. The steering wheel and gear selector receive hand-crafted ‘Mocassin’ stitching, while a dedicated 20 years of Veyron emblem sits between the seats as an anniversary detail.

The centre console features a Côte de Genève finish, a decorative pattern traditionally associated with high-end watch movements. Applying the motif to a large, three-dimensional automotive component presented a separate manufacturing challenge and highlights the specialist craftsmanship involved in the project.

La Maison Pur Sang expands

The one-off Veyron also showcases the broader role of La Maison Pur Sang, Bugatti’s dedicated certification and restoration programme introduced at Rétromobile in Paris in 2020.

The division handles different levels of work depending on each owner’s needs. Its services can range from maintenance, certification and factory-style restoration to more extensive personalisation involving new materials, exterior treatments, interior configurations and bespoke details.

Despite the scope for modification, Bugatti says the work remains centred on authenticity, technical knowledge and sensitivity to the vehicle’s history.

Alongside the unveiling at Pebble Beach, Bugatti has introduced a Veyron configurator. Selected features from the special project are being made available to customers, creating a starting point for individual commissions through La Maison Pur Sang.

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