⁠One-off Bugatti Mistral La Perle Rare stuns with unique pearlescent finish

Bugatti’s Sur Mesure division specialises in spawning bespoke creations of the French marque’s high-performance models for the most affluent of clients, who get to choose from virtually every combination of materials and finishes under the sun. The division’s latest offering only furthers its legacy with an exquisite high-gloss paint job and an equally elegant cabin.

The Bugatti Mistral “La Perle Rare" is a special one-off commissioned by a client back in 2023, with the aim of enhancing the W16-powered hypercar’s character “with a sculptural, flowing aesthetic". The exterior is covered with a two-tone pearlescent finish with white and gold lines, achieved through hand-applied taping and masking. Hundreds of hours of this painstaking process have culminated in the mesmerising finish that extends over to the diamond-cut alloys.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹4.18 Cr Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Intricate interiors

The Bugatti Mistral La Perle Rare carries over the white-gold theme inside, accented by machined and polished aluminium trim

Stepping inside reveals a pristine cabin with all interior components painted in white, while the door panels are lined with the same white-gold combination. The car brings warm ambient lighting to add more weightage to the pearlescent theme, while a machined and polished aluminium interior trim adds to the premium vibe.

A dancing elephant is encased within the gear selector as a tribute to Ettore Bugatti's younger brother

Intricate details are plenty, with the image of the “Dancing Elephant" on the seatbacks, as well as on the body panels behind the front wheels. First seen on the Type 41 Royale as a hood ornament, it was originally sculpted by Ettore Bugatti’s brother, Rembrandt, who was known for his bronze wildlife sculptures. The elephant is further seen encased within the gear selector, a special detail on every Mistral ever made.

Also Read : Bugatti FKP Hommage revealed: 1,600 bhp one-off tribute to the legendary Veyron

Famed W16 powerhouse

The Bugatti Mistral is the last from the French marque to be powered by the famed W16 engine

The Bugatti Mistral La Perle Rare continues to derive its power from the same 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that the regular version comes with. This is the last nameplate to carry the legendary powerhouse, which makes 1,578 bhp and 1,600 Nm of peak torque. The hypercar shoots to 100 kmph from a standstill in just 2.3 seconds before topping out at over 420 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: