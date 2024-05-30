HT Auto
Bugatti Chiron L'Ultime unveiled, marking the end of an era. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 17:22 PM
The Bugatti Chiron L'Ultime is based on the Super Sport variant and pays homage to the original Chiron with a livery inspired by the car exhibited at
...
To emphasise the uniqueness of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ultime, the number "500" has been hand-written on the rear wing's underside and wheel caps.
To emphasise the uniqueness of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ultime, the number "500" has been hand-written on the rear wing's underside and wheel caps.

In a fitting tribute to an era, Bugatti has unveiled the final Chiron, aptly named L'Ultime. This occasion marks the end of a journey that began with the Veyron and saw the Chiron spawn countless special editions and one-offs. Hand-assembled in Molsheim, France, the last hypercar to bear the name of the Monégasque driver Louis Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron L'Ultime is based on the Super Sport variant and pays homage to the original Chiron with a livery inspired by the car exhibited at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The special edition features a two-tone paint job that fades from French Racing Blue to Atlantic Blue. This livery is further embellished with hand-written names of significant events and locations that have defined the Chiron's eight-year legacy.

Adorning the bodywork are inscriptions such as Ehra-Lessien (where the Chiron reached 489 kmph), Paul Ricard (a key testing site), Geneva (the site of its debut), and Chantilly (a frequent showcase location). Additionally, Bugatti has included references to Château Saint Jean and Cape Canaveral, nodding to exclusive events where select customers experienced the Chiron's top speeds.

Also Read : Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 55 one-of-one unveiled

To emphasise the uniqueness of this final model, the number "500" has been hand-written on the rear wing's underside and wheel caps. It also appears ahead of the rear wheels and is engraved onto the engine cover of the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W-16 engine. In a nod to its French heritage, the car features the French flag on the side mirrors.

Interestingly, despite this being the last Chiron-badged vehicle, it doesn't signify the end of the Chiron era entirely. Bugatti continues to produce the Mistral roadster, with 99 units planned, and the track-only Bolide, with 40 units, both of which are based on the Chiron.

Earlier, the replacement for the Bugatti Chiron was spotted. Prior to the sighting of the upcoming hypercar, Bugatti had offered glimpses of the hypercar's potential with teasers of its new 8.6L V16 engine, which will be paired with three electric motors. Additionally, Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, provided a sneak peek of the hypercar under wraps, teasing enthusiasts with hints of its sleek LED headlights.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 17:22 PM IST
TAGS: bugatti bugatti Chiron L'Ultime

