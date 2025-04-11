BMW Z4 M40i: Here are 5 key changes on the special Pure Impulse Edition

BMW has introduced a limited-edition version of its iconic Z4 roadster in India—the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition. This Pure Impulse Edition arrives in India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, and its blend of performance, style and exclusivity is expected to appeal to BMW purists and collectors alike.

The special edition BMW Z4 stands out not just for its exclusivity but also for the enhancements it brings in design, performance and features. Here are five key highlights of the roadster: