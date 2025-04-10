BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition launched in India 96.90 lakh

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition, a limited edition of the Z4 roadster has been introduced in India. The limited edition model offers a number of updates, among which is a 6-speed manual transmission, in addition to the familiar 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic.

The Z4 Pure Impulse Edition is available at ₹96.90 lakh for the automatic and ₹97.90 lakh for the manual version. All prices are ex-showroom. This special edition model comes to the Indian shores as a CBU (Completely Built-Up Unit).

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition: Design

Aesthetically, the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition stands out with two new metallic colors—Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green. The roadster also features an aggressive staggered wheel configuration, with 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the back, which improves both appearance and performance dynamics.

A new kidney grille with horizontal mesh pattern, vertically stacked LED headlights, and a slim rear with L-shaped tail lamps, a sporty spoiler, and diffuser round out the car's aggressive styling.

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, BMW blends sporty sophistication with cutting-edge technology. A special treatment is reserved for the manual transmission variant with Vernasca Cognac leather interior and distinctive stitching. M Sport seats, leather-wrapped M steering wheel, and high-gloss black trim are standard features.

Tech features are topped by a 10.25-inch digital cockpit and touchscreen display, powered by BMW Operating System 7.0. It has wireless Apple CarPlay, 3D navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity. Utilitarian touches such as door bins, storage behind the seats, and a through-loading system make it more usable.

In terms of safety, the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition features dual airbags, ABS with brake assist, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control, and side-impact protection.

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition: Specifications

Under the bonnet, both variants get the BMW 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine producing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The manual car is claimed to take 4.6 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark from a stand still, whereas the automatic gets a claimed time of 4.5 seconds. Mechanical features include Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, and an M Sport differential, providing a nearly perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

BMW also incorporates EfficientDynamics technology like Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, and Brake Energy Regeneration, so performance does not compromise efficiency.

