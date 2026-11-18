BMW plans to launch its ultra-luxury car brand Alpina in India in 2027, as the German auto giant seeks to woo ultra-wealthy buyers as well as boost sales in the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market. Alpina will broaden BMW's offerings in the Indian market at a time when the carmaker is growing faster than the overall luxury auto market in the country and is within striking distance of the segment leader Mercedes-Benz .

Reuters has reported that BMW will roll out Alpina as a standalone brand across 10 Indian cities. The automaker has already made a job post on LinkedIn, with the aim of recruiting candidates for a network strategy role, which includes selecting dealer partners, analysing competition and planning a network rollout.

BMW is planning to launch Alpina in India at a time when the car manufacturer is growing faster than the overall luxury car market in the country. In the first half of 2026, between January and June, the OEM sold 9,075 cars in India, marking a 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth from a year earlier. During the same period, market leader Mercedes-Benz sold 9,768 cars in India, clocking a 9% YoY increase compared to the same period a year ago.

The report stated that top-end ultra-luxury cars in India are outperforming the overall luxury car market because buyers want to upgrade from off-the-shelf models and are spending more on customisation. This is the key reason behind the success of Mercedes-Maybach models in India. BMW is also reportedly aiming to create a presence in this segment with the Alpina brand.

The report also stated that the plan to launch Alpina comes as India and the European Union close in on ratifying a trade deal which will significantly lower the current import tariff of 100% on luxury cars, paving the way for more such launches. Under the deal, the tariff on a certain number of cars priced over $16,500 will immediately fall to 30% to 35%, a move that is expected to expand India's minuscule luxury car market. Luxury models made up just over 1% of total passenger vehicle sales of 4.4 million units in India in 2025.

Interestingly, with the growing demand for luxury cars in the country, several automakers are showing interest in bringing their luxury models to India. Hyundai will bring its Genesis brand to India in 2027. Chinese carmaker BYD recently launched its luxury Denza brand in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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