BMW M2 unveils all-wheel drive variant with M xDrive, set to be launched in mid-2026

German automaker BMW has unveiled a new all-wheel drive iteration of the M2, with the coupe expected to be launched in mid-2026. The BMW M2 has been equipped with M xDrive, which sends power to all four wheels. However, the xDrive-equipped M2 is available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission, as opposed to the M2, which boasted a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW M2 xDrive: Engine

The M xDrive system features a rear-biased setup, sending power primarily to the rear wheels and directing torque to the front axle whenever additional grip is required. The company states that the configuration improves stability and confidence in varying weather conditions without compromising the car's sporty driving character.

Additionally, drivers can tailor the all-wheel drive system's behaviour through the M Setup menu in the infotainment system. The setup allows adjustments to power distribution while offering a dedicated two-wheel drive mode, which disengages the front axle entirely and sends power solely to the rear wheels. However, the BMW M2 xDrive is still powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline six petrol engine producing 480 hp and 600 Nm of torque.

However, there is a slight change when it comes to the acceleration of the car, as it takes only 3.7 seconds to get to 0 to 100 kmph, which is approximately 0.3 seconds quicker than the standard rear-wheel drive iteration of the M2. Additionally, the top speed of the M2 M xDrive is still electronically limited to 250 kmph, but it can be raised to 285 kmph if opting for the M Driver’s package.

BMW M2 xDrive: Exterior

The BMW M2 M xDrive gets the same styling as the standard model. The M2 xDrive continues with its long bonnet, short rear overhang and muscular proportions. In addition to that, the other design highlights include alloy wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, pronounced wheel arches, broad rear haunches and a planted stance. BMW has also expanded the colour palette with a new Borusan Turkish Blue paint finish for the 2026 model year.

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BMW M2 xDrive: Interior

The BMW M2 maintains its driver-focused layout featuring a curved dual-screen setup that integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. Furthermore, the cabin receives several M-specific elements, including a flat-bottom steering wheel with M branding, exclusive performance-themed graphics for the infotainment system and signature M tricolour accents on the door panels.

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