Qubo Smart Dashcam for Bikes: A Practical Companion for Two-Wheel Commutes

With growing traffic congestion, unpredictable road behaviour, and rising safety concerns, dashcams are no longer just for cars. Recognising the unique needs of two-wheeler riders, Qubo, a brand by Hero Electronix, has introduced its Smart Dashcam for Bikes — a compact, feature-rich device designed to enhance rider safety, provide real-time recording, and offer peace of mind for everyday commutes.

Design & Build Quality

The Qubo dashcam for bikes is purpose-built with a compact and weather-resistant design. Its robust build is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for all-season riding — a must for Indian roads. The camera unit is lightweight and does not feel intrusive when mounted on the handlebar or front section of the bike. However, you will have to buy the attachment if you want to mount it on the motorcycle separately. As standard, the camera comes with a helmet mount which seems better because the handlebar mount transfers vibrations to the camera and makes the footage a bit shaky.

The dashcam can be mounted on the motorcycle itself with an accessory that is sold separately or it can be mounted on the helmet.

Key Features

Loop Recording: Automatically overwrites the oldest footage when storage is full, ensuring you never miss recent events.

G-sensor: Detects sudden impacts or falls and automatically locks the video clip to prevent deletion — crucial for accident documentation.

Wi-Fi connectivity and Smart App integration: Allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone via the Qubo app to view, download, or share footage instantly.

Built-in Battery: The camera does not require a power source to operate, the in built battery is enough for your daily commutes and even if you have to charge it then it uses a Type C port so you can charge after you visit your location.

Performance of the app

The video playback via the app is not the smoothest. The connection did drop a few times for us and the battery percentage kept changing as well as there were a few lags. Riders will particularly appreciate the G-sensor functionality during minor mishaps or near-miss situations. This comes in handy as you wont have to scrub through the whole footage because the application would record the time of the incident.

There is no button on the camera to turn it on or off. The only way to do it is to mount it.

Camera Performance

At the heart of the device is a 1080p Full HD camera with a wide 140-degree field of view, which captures a significant portion of the road ahead. The video quality is decent during daylight, but the quality falls as soon as there are low-light or nighttime conditions. This also means that the number plates are no longer visible in the footage.

As soon as there is lack of light, the footage gets washed out and the number plates are no longer visible.

Areas of Improvement

While the Qubo dashcam for bikes offers good value, there are a few areas where it could improve. The night recording could benefit from a better sensor, especially for poorly lit roads. Also, a larger battery or a small integrated display could help make it more self-contained, especially in remote locations where smartphone access isn’t immediate. Moreover, as of now, there is no option to turn it on via a button or something, it needs to be mounted only then it will turn on.

Verdict

The Qubo Smart Dashcam for Bikes is a smart investment for urban commuters, delivery riders, and touring enthusiasts who want to record their journeys. Its combination of decent video quality, weather resistance, and app-based features makes it one of the finest dedicated dashcam options for two-wheelers in India. While not flawless, it delivers impressive value for its price, and most importantly, adds a much-needed layer of accountability and safety on Indian roads.

