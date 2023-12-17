BMW M won't downsize its engines, to continue with V8 and inline-six engines

BMW's high-performance car division, popularly known as BMW M has no intention to follow its arch-rival Mercedes-AMG's strategy of offering downsized engines for its sporty cars. Also, the German automaker plans to continue selling its V8 and inline-six engines, claims a report by CarExpert. This revelation comes despite the build-up of pressure due to stringent emission norms.

In an interaction, BMW M's boss Frank van Meel said that the automaker's high-performance division has no plan to introduce three and four-cylinder engine-powered cars alongside the future electric vehicles. He said that putting a smaller engine under the hood of a full-blown M model in combination with big batteries simply would not be the right way for the auto company.

Meel reportedly said that BMW M wants to have a strong base engine and going to smaller engines in combination with bigger batteries wouldn't be the right way for the automaker. "That’s not the way we see it because we want to have a strong base engine anyway. So, for us, going to smaller combustion engines in combination with bigger batteries would not be the right way. For us, then the step will be to go purely electric right away. And do that in a proper way," van Meel reportedly said.

BMW M is working on pure electric cars as the demand for EVs is rising. However, such cars are not coming anytime soon, claimed van Meel. He believes that the electric propulsion technology is not ready yet for a track-focused machine, which can provide continuous power output in a significant way. "It has to do one or two laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife at full speed, actually, then with the battery, if you go, let’s say over 250 kilometres per hour, you won’t get any much further anyway. So that’s currently the restriction," the CEO added.

First Published Date: