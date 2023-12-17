HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw M Division Will Continue With V8 And Inline Six Engines Even As Stringent Emission Norms Pressure Build Up

BMW M won't downsize its engines, to continue with V8 and inline-six engines

BMW's high-performance car division, popularly known as BMW M has no intention to follow its arch-rival Mercedes-AMG's strategy of offering downsized engines for its sporty cars. Also, the German automaker plans to continue selling its V8 and inline-six engines, claims a report by CarExpert. This revelation comes despite the build-up of pressure due to stringent emission norms.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2023, 10:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW XM
BMW M is working on pure electric high-performance cars but that won't come anytime soon.
BMW XM
BMW M is working on pure electric high-performance cars but that won't come anytime soon.

In an interaction, BMW M's boss Frank van Meel said that the automaker's high-performance division has no plan to introduce three and four-cylinder engine-powered cars alongside the future electric vehicles. He said that putting a smaller engine under the hood of a full-blown M model in combination with big batteries simply would not be the right way for the auto company.

Also Read : After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January

Meel reportedly said that BMW M wants to have a strong base engine and going to smaller engines in combination with bigger batteries wouldn't be the right way for the automaker. "That’s not the way we see it because we want to have a strong base engine anyway. So, for us, going to smaller combustion engines in combination with bigger batteries would not be the right way. For us, then the step will be to go purely electric right away. And do that in a proper way," van Meel reportedly said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
BMW XM
₹ 2.60 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
₹ 25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
₹ 96.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

BMW M is working on pure electric cars as the demand for EVs is rising. However, such cars are not coming anytime soon, claimed van Meel. He believes that the electric propulsion technology is not ready yet for a track-focused machine, which can provide continuous power output in a significant way. "It has to do one or two laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife at full speed, actually, then with the battery, if you go, let’s say over 250 kilometres per hour, you won’t get any much further anyway. So that’s currently the restriction," the CEO added.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: BMW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
54% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.