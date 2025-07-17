HT Auto
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch today: Key highlights

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch today: Key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jul 2025, 08:22 am
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to compete with Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
BMW is all set to launch the new generation avatar of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India today. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe will replace the outgoing model as BMW’s entry-level offering for the Indian market. It is going to be the German luxury car manufacturer's entry-level model in the country. This model poses a strong competition to the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Ahead of the imminent launch of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, here are some of the key highlights of the car every prospective buyer of this model should know.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design

The new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with an updated design. The car gets a more aggressive look, highlighted by the adaptive LED headlamps and a backlit radiator grille as well. The M Sport package adds more bold appeal to the bumper along with darkened accents. Adding more zing to the car are the 18-inch alloy wheels, which are standard.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Features

Inside the cabin, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a minimalist aesthetic. A key feature is the curved glass panel linking the 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which is tilted toward the driver for improved visibility. These displays come powered by BMW's latest OS9 software. The seat and door upholstery come in a uniform dark mocha brown shade. However, there are various upholstery options available. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, automatic parking capabilities, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and a digital key for remotely controlling essential functions like locking/unlocking, pre-cooling the cabin, and accessing the boot.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Powertrain

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be offered only in petrol variants in India. Powering this car is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 154 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque, with power directed to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2025, 08:22 am IST
