BMW 2 Series 2025 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

BMW 2 Series 2025

Exp. Launch on 20 Apr 2025
45 - 50 Lakhs*Expected price
2 Series 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

2 Series 2025: 1499.0 cc

View all 2 Series 2025 Specs and Features

About BMW 2 Series 2025

2 Series 2025 Launch Date

The BMW 2 Series 2025

BMW 2 Series 2025 Images

BMW 2 Series 2025 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Engine1499 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

BMW News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite to get hybrid & CNG options, Renault plans dealership overhaul
4 Feb 2025
BMW iX1 LWB is being locally-assembled in India and this is what helps the Germans offer the SUV at a relatively attractive price point.
BMW iX1 LWB drive review: Is this the all-round luxury EV you have been yearning for?
3 Feb 2025
The M3 CS Touring is the first-ever station wagon to bear the CS moniker and is powered by a 550 bhp twin-turbo inline-six engine.
Limited-run BMW M3 CS Touring launched globally, gets 550 bhp and all-wheel drive
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW iX facelift electric SUV is offered with three choices of battery packs including a 94.8 kWh unit or larger 108.9 kWh and 109.1 kWh units.
2025 BMW iX electric SUV unveiled with 700 km range. India launch expected soon
30 Jan 2025
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
28 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

BMW 2 Series 2025 FAQs

The BMW 2 Series 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 45-50 Lakhs.
The BMW 2 Series 2025 is expected to launch on 20th Apr 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1499 cc segment.
The BMW 2 Series 2025 features a 1499 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
The BMW 2 Series 2025 faces competition from the likes of Audi Q3 Sportback and Audi Q3 in the 1499 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

