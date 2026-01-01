|Engine
|1499 cc
|Mileage
|16.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Pro, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹56.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Pro is available in 4 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, M Portimao Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Pro is powered by a 1499 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 154 bhp @ 4900-6000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500-4600 rpm of torque.
In the 2 Series Gran Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 Sportback priced between ₹53.55 Lakhs - 53.86 Lakhs.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Pro has Cruise Control, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Speed Sensing Door Lock.