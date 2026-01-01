hamburger icon
2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport

53.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Key Specs
Engine1499 cc
Mileage16.35 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe specs and features

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Prices

The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹53.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Colours

The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, M Portimao Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire.

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport is powered by a 1499 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 154 bhp @ 4900-6000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500-4600 rpm of torque.

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 2 Series Gran Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 Sportback priced between ₹53.55 Lakhs - 53.86 Lakhs.

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Specs & Features

The 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport has Cruise Control, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Price

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport

₹53.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,90,000
RTO
4,98,000
Insurance
1,86,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,75,127
EMI@1,15,532/mo
Close

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 4900-6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint suspension strut axle in aluminium-steel lightweight construction
Rear Suspension
Three-joint axle in lightweight steel construction
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4546 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1445 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Warning
High-beam Assist
Adaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport EMI
EMI1,03,979 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
48,37,614
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
48,37,614
Interest Amount
14,01,138
Payable Amount
62,38,752

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe other Variants

2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport Pro

₹56.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,90,000
RTO
5,18,000
Insurance
1,93,987
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
56,02,487
EMI@1,20,419/mo
Close

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Alternatives

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 LakhsEx-Showroom
2 Series Gran CoupevsEX30
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
2 Series Gran CoupevsQ3 Sportback
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

48.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
2 Series Gran CoupevsX-Trail
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 LakhsEx-Showroom
2 Series Gran CoupevsTiguan R-Line
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

49.72 - 52.73 LakhsEx-Showroom
2 Series Gran CoupevsGLA

