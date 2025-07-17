HT Auto
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India, starts at 46.90 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2025, 13:45 pm
The updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a refreshed exterior that leans heavily into the brand’s evolving sporty design language.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India at a starting price of 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom), for the base 218 M Sport variant. Meanwhile the 218 M Sport Pro variant has been priced at 48.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroon.

The bookings for the entry-luxury sedan commenced a few weeks back through BMW’s official website as well as authorised dealerships across India. Manufactured at the company’s Chennai plant, the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe takes on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Audi A3 Sedan, and Toyota Camry in the premium compact sedan segment.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design

The updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a refreshed exterior that leans heavily into the brand’s evolving sporty design language. The front fascia is now smaller and more aggressive, with a flat nose, peeled-back LED headlamps, and bonnet creases that jut out aggressively, meeting at the grille and giving it a more muscular stance.

Also Read : New-Gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review - More substance with style

In profile, the coupe features bigger wheel arches that add to its road presence, and at the rear, it is characterized by boldly styled LED taillamps that run horizontally to make the car look wider. In terms of practicality, the coupe offers 430 litres of boot space, making it reasonably accommodating for a car with a sporty silhouette.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Features

Inside, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe has been comprehensively updated to reflect BMW’s modern interior layout, consistent with its newer sedans. The dashboard itself includes a curved display unit that accommodates both the touchscreen infotainment and the all-digital driver's display, both of which operate on the latest brand operating system.

Part of the luxury treatment is the presence of ambient lighting bars that both enhance the cabin's look while also varying in color according to interior temperature settings—blue for cold and red for hot, providing functionality as well as panache. The incorporation of high-end materials and de-cluttered dash arrangement reflects BMW's dedication to high-endness and driver-centricity.

Also watch: Exclusive: India-bound BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe | Design, features, engine, specs | Launch timeline

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Specs

Under the bonnet, the facelifted 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. It produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, with the help of an additional 20 bhp under acceleration from the electric motor. The mild-hybrid assistance propels the coupe from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.

The car rides on a front-wheel-drive platform, and BMW says it stiffened up the chassis for improved dynamics. With stiffer front springs and multi-valve dampers, the new setup will provide a smoother ride and better cornering capability—something long associated with BMW buyers.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2025, 13:45 pm IST

