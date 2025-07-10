BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.35 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,546 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less