BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.35 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,546 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price starts at ₹ 46.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 48.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in 2 variants. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's top variant is 218 M Sport Pro
₹46.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹48.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular BMW Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026