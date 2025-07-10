hamburger icon
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 46,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1499 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe mileage is 16.35 kmpl.
46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.35 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. ...Read More

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
218 M Sport Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 4900-6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint suspension strut axle in aluminium-steel lightweight construction
Rear Suspension
Three-joint axle in lightweight steel construction
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4546 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1445 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
12
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Warning
High-beam Assist
Adaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Variants & Price List

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price starts at ₹ 46.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 48.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in 2 variants. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's top variant is 218 M Sport Pro

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
46.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
48.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

