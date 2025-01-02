Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Lexus teases ROV and LF-ZC concept vehicles

Lexus India has hinted at the different concept vehicles that it will be showcasing over social media including the LF-ZC and ROV concepts at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The show, slated to be held from January 17th to the 22nd will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and the manufacturer Japanese luxury carmaker will be displaying these concepts in its pavilion.

In its post on the ROV concept, Lexus also mentioned that the concept is a part of their Overtrail project. The teaser image showcases the front hood area of the ROV which has two holes that expose the suspension setup underneath. In another post, Lexus posted the wireframe silhouette of the LF-ZC concept. Lexus had earlier mentioned that its pavilion will be distinctively divided into three zones namely Hybrid, Lifestyle, and Future zones. The Hybrid Zone will highlight the brand’s green technology initiatives, while the Lifestyle Zone will represent the automaker’s focus on lifestyle with the Overtrail Project. The Future Zone will host the company's vision for its future products including concept vehicles.

Also Read : Planning to buy a new car? Wait for these upcoming cars before you decide

Lexus ROV Concept

The ROV concept by Lexus is essentially a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. The design inspiration of the concept is similar to what is seen on the luxury carmaker's SUVs. The ROV features an open-roof design and the interior features the usage of carbon fibre to toughen things up. The concept also draws elements like a proper steering wheel and a one-piece instrument console from the SUVs.

Powered by a 1.0-litre, hydrogen engine, the ATV aims to be a lifestyle offering that could be towed on a trailer bed for a recreational weekend. The performance numbers for the concept vehicle have not been revealed as yet.

Also Read : Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor adds Toyota Lexus LM MPV to her car collection. Check its price and other details

Lexus LF-ZC Concept

The Lexus LF-ZC is an electric concept sedan which gets sharp styling. This concept car offers a glimpse into the brand’s upcoming generation of cars particularly the LS slated to arrive in 2026 globally.

The interior of this concept has a futuristic layout with a rectangular steering wheel and a huge display. There are no technical details available for the LF-ZC concept but the automaker says the car will have both RWD and AWD configurations while offering a range of close to 1,000 km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: