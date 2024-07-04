Best time to buy a Maruti? Big discounts on Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and more

Thinking of buying a Maruti Suzuki car? Now may be the best time to drive home in a Fronx, Jimny or even the Grand Vitara as deals, discounts and offers are being rolled out by both Maruti Suzuki as well as at dealership levels. This should come as great news for potential car buyers who have otherwise had to see price hikes across brands and models for most parts of past few years owing to factors such as high demand and production obstacles stemming out of semiconductor shortage.

Maruti Suzuki has been busy bolstering its SUV lineup and car models like Fronx and Grand Vitara are still relatively new in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Both models have been well received even as the likes of Brezza sub-compact SUV and Baleno hatchback continue to fare well. But with offers and discounts on almost all of these models, it could potentially increase traction for many of these cars.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details

Take a look at deals and discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars for July 2024:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers:

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Launched for the first time in April of 2023, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has enjoyed a good start. What works for it is a turbo engine under the hood, catchy looks and a relatively feature-rich cabin. There is also the option of opting for the company-fitted CNG version on the Fronx.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in the Indian market

At present, there is a discount of up to ₹35,000 on Fronx while the accessory kit under the Velocity Edition - worth around 43,000 - can also be opted for. There is an additional discount of ₹5,000 on the AMT versions of the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has done relatively well for itself in a field crowded with some very formidable players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The Grand Vitara is the sole mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki in the Indian car market and is the only model in its segment - apart from Toyota Hyryder - to also offer strong hybrid technology.

Currently, a customer can look forward to discounts of up to ₹55,000 on the Grand Vitara. There is also exchange discount available on the model while there is a corporate discount of around ₹3,000 applicable as well

Maruti Suzuki Jimny offers:

Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.

The Jimny is perhaps the only niche model in the Maruti Suzuki lineup and does limited numbers when compared to most of its siblings. A lifestyle-oriented vehicle, the Jimny has small proportions but is big on off-road capabilities.

Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Jimny from variant to variant but one can expect it to be anywhere between ₹1 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh. It is important to note that these discounts are with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance only.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains a power player in its segment despite having been around for several years.

One of the strongest player in the Maruti Suzuki camp, the Baleno remains a hot favourite among buyers despite the overall shift in preference towards SUV body type. Its compact proportions in a catchy exterior style is a strong point and it drives well as a practical daily commute vehicle.

There are discounts available on the Baleno AMT variants of up to ₹45,000 while it is around ₹40,000 on the manual transmission variants of the car. The CNG version of the Baleno also enjoys a discount of around ₹20,000.

(Note: Offers and discounts can vary from city to city and between differnt brands and dealerships. Please check on official website of car company or at dealerships for the exact nature of offers, discounts as well as terms and conditions)

First Published Date: