Best time to buy a Maruti? Big discounts on Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and more
- Maruti Suzuki cars like Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and Baleno are getting some hot discounts. Check these out.
Thinking of buying a Maruti Suzuki car? Now may be the best time to drive home in a Fronx, Jimny or even the Grand Vitara as deals, discounts and offers are being rolled out by both Maruti Suzuki as well as at dealership levels. This should come as great news for potential car buyers who have otherwise had to see price hikes across brands and models for most parts of past few years owing to factors such as high demand and production obstacles stemming out of semiconductor shortage.
Maruti Suzuki has been busy bolstering its SUV lineup and car models like Fronx and Grand Vitara are still relatively new in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Both models have been well received even as the likes of Brezza sub-compact SUV and Baleno hatchback continue to fare well. But with offers and discounts on almost all of these models, it could potentially increase traction for many of these cars.
Also check these Cars
Take a look at deals and discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars for July 2024:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers:
Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
Launched for the first time in April of 2023, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has enjoyed a good start. What works for it is a turbo engine under the hood, catchy looks and a relatively feature-rich cabin. There is also the option of opting for the company-fitted CNG version on the Fronx.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in the Indian market
At present, there is a discount of up to ₹35,000 on Fronx while the accessory kit under the Velocity Edition - worth around 43,000 - can also be opted for. There is an additional discount of ₹5,000 on the AMT versions of the Fronx.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers:
The Grand Vitara is the sole mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki in the Indian car market and is the only model in its segment - apart from Toyota Hyryder - to also offer strong hybrid technology.
Currently, a customer can look forward to discounts of up to ₹55,000 on the Grand Vitara. There is also exchange discount available on the model while there is a corporate discount of around ₹3,000 applicable as well
Maruti Suzuki Jimny offers:
The Jimny is perhaps the only niche model in the Maruti Suzuki lineup and does limited numbers when compared to most of its siblings. A lifestyle-oriented vehicle, the Jimny has small proportions but is big on off-road capabilities.
Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Jimny from variant to variant but one can expect it to be anywhere between ₹1 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh. It is important to note that these discounts are with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance only.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers:
One of the strongest player in the Maruti Suzuki camp, the Baleno remains a hot favourite among buyers despite the overall shift in preference towards SUV body type. Its compact proportions in a catchy exterior style is a strong point and it drives well as a practical daily commute vehicle.
There are discounts available on the Baleno AMT variants of up to ₹45,000 while it is around ₹40,000 on the manual transmission variants of the car. The CNG version of the Baleno also enjoys a discount of around ₹20,000.