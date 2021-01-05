Bentley Motors introduces 2021 Bentayga hybrid

Bentley Motors has introduced the new 2021 Bentayga Hybrid as the next step on its journey to a sustainable future. The hybrid SUV boasts of a 94 kW electric motor paired with a 3.0-litre twin turbocharged V6 petrol engine delivering 449 PS and 700 Nm of torque.

The 17.3 kWh lithium battery in the SUV consists of 168 individual cells with an expected life of 100,000 miles or eight years, and can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours. The electric motor is housed within the transmission between the gearbox and internal combustion engine and can deliver full torque instantaneously from stationary.

The Bentayga Hybrid can go up to 31 miles in pure electric drive while it has a combined range of 536 miles. The new exterior and interior design of the SUV emphasises Bentley design DNA. Every panel at the front and rear of the car has been altered to give it a cleaner and more modern look. The new model year also brings a selection of new technologies and connected car services.

2021 Bentley Bentayga hybrid

On the inside, a next generation infotainment system is integrated seamlessly into the handcrafted dashboard design and features a 10.9-inch display screen with edge-to-edge graphics. The new digital display includes super high-resolution and dynamic graphics which are configurable to suit the driver preferences. Other features include navigation with satellite maps and online search. Wireless Apple CarPlay has been made standard for the first time alongside the existing Android Auto.

Rear seat occupants benefit from the introduction of a new, larger touchscreen remote control tablet. USB-C data ports and wireless phone charger have also now been made standard. Another significant update includes replacement of the standard Bentayga tachometer that displays engine speed with a dial showing when the car is operating in pure EV Drive. Engine speed is shown if the combustion engine is operating for the Hybrid version. A battery status dial replaces the coolant temperature gauge.