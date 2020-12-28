Bentley has readied a festive edition of the new Flying Spur V8 - called 'The Reindeer Eight', commissioned by a celebrity. The customer wanted to get his Flying Spur V8 upgraded to reflect the spirit of Christmas cheer.

The one-off Reindeer Eight's exterior has been finished in deep red Cricket Bauble paint finish. This is a unique shade created for the customer based on Cricket Ball which is available as one of the 62 shades offered by Bentley's Extended Range. Hand painted gold fine lines accentuate exterior styling lines of the red paint.

The Flying B mascot has been replaced by a gold three-dimensional printed reindeer. The V8 badges on the sides have been replaced by a special Reindeer Eight badge - making the car special in every way. The standard chrome bonnet strip has been re-trimmed in gold and fine line details shimmer from the rear of the Bentley wing badges. The 'Flying Sleigh' has been upgraded to 542 bhp (550 PS).

A golden reindeer hood ornament on the car bonnet

A gold styling specification has been included in order to emphasise the speed and performance of this Christmas sleigh on four wheels. The gold specification includes a carbon diffuser to the front and rear bumper, carbon side sills and a boot lid spoiler for maximum aerodynamic performance at cruising altitude.

22" golden wheels with all-season tyres as well as a diamond finish represent the snow peaks crossed by the sleigh and completes the exterior theme.

The interior gets customer-specified monotone Cricket Bauble colour with gold personalised embroidery and hand cross-stitching, including his and his wife's names stitched into the driver’s seat. The Grand Black veneer used inside displays a North Pole winter night scene with inlays to fascias and door waistrails to depict the end of the night’s journey.

The Bentley Reindeer Eight Flying Spur's interior

The seats feature a twin-flute design and increased functionality, including heating, ventilation, multi-mode massage, adjustable bolsters and top tilt. Around18 hours were consumed to complete the 11,100 hand sewn stitches throughout the cabin. The ‘Reindeer Eight’ also gets the Bentley Rotating Display.

When the customer would start the engine, a welcome sound of sleigh bells jingling would be played. This would follow the veneer section in the middle of the dashboard rotating to reveal the 12.3-inch touchscreen, displaying multiple menus. "“What fun it is to ride in a 542 horsepower sleigh. Plus, there’s space in the back for all my subordinate Clauses. I’m looking forward to putting 41 million miles on the clock before the end of the year," said the bearded customer," the customer said.