Audi R8 V10 breaks cover, can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than 4 seconds

Audi has launched the R8 rear-wheel drive sports car, its sportiest model yet, now powered by a V10 engine. The performance version of the car has replaced the 540 hp version.The Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD will officially go on sale later this month.

The R8 V10 Performance RWD's engine now has an additional 30 hp and stands at 570 hp, with a torque of 550 Nm. This power is transmitted to the rear wheels with the 7-speed S Tronic transmission, allowing it to go from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and reach 329 kmph. The Spyder version can clock 3.8 seconds in similar sprint and 327 kmph of top speed.

(Also see | More pictures of Audi rear-wheel drive R8 V10 performance model)

The German carmaker has made some adjustments to the design, but without tinkering with the original look of the car. The new entry-level Audi R8 features a matte black finish for the grille, splitter, rear grille and oval dual tailpipes. The Edition package includes 20-inch bronze wheels, red brake calipers, carbon fiber side plates, and black-finish badges. While the coupe edition weighs 1,590 kgs, the Spyder variant has a weight of 1,695 kgs.

Sebastian Grams, Director of Audi Sport GmbH, said, “With its rear-wheel drive derived from the racing R8 LMS and seamless dynamic handling, the R8 V10 RWD had a deep impact on customers from the outset. Now it has 30 hp and 10 Nm more, taking the driving experience to a whole new level."

The new Audi R8 V10 also features a mechanical limited slip differential to distribute torque to the ground even in low grip conditions. The rear-wheel drive sports car also gets stability control with a sport mode that allows controlled skidding, a dynamic steering that varies the steering ratio depending on the speed or the steering angle, among others.

The standard wheels measure 19 and 20 inches at the front and rear respectively. The standard brake discs are made of steel, although they can be replaced by ceramic ones.

The cabin of the Audi R8 V10 gets features like 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a leather multifunction steering wheel, and optional bucket seats or sport seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara. The optional R8 Performance Design Package includes black alcantara leather with Mercato Blue stitching and carbon details, while there is also an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD, like the rest of the range, use aluminum for the construction of its structure with some elements made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. It is manufactured in Neckarsulm, Germany and, according to Audi, shares 60 percent of its parts with the LMS GT4.