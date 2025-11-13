Audi previews Formula 1 identity with R26 Concept ahead of 2026 debut

Audi has unveiled the R26 Concept, offering the first look at its Formula 1 design language and detailing the team’s preparations for its debut in the 2026 season. The reveal at the Audi Brand Experience Centre in Munich marks a major step in the company’s entry into the pinnacle of motorsport.

The R26 Concept introduces a clean, geometric aesthetic defined by titanium, carbon black, and a new Audi red. The brand’s iconic four rings will also appear in red for the first time, reserved exclusively for its Formula 1 identity. Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella said that the concept represents Audi’s new design philosophy, one that aims to unify its racing presence and road-car lineup through simplicity and precision.

Technical base and team structure

Audi’s Formula 1 programme is anchored by three key locations. The Neuburg facility in Germany leads the development of the power unit. This unit is a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 hybrid running on sustainable fuels under the new 2026 regulations. The hybrid system will deliver nearly equal power to the combustion engine, making F1 technology relevant to a road car.

The Audi R26 Concept showcases the brand’s new Formula 1 design language, featuring a mix of titanium, carbon black, and Audi red accents.

Chassis development and race operations are based at the former Sauber factory in Hinwil, Switzerland, now fully owned by Audi. A technical office in Bicester, UK, provides access to motorsport expertise from the heart of “Motorsport Valley."

The F1 team will be led by Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, reporting directly to CEO Gernot Dollner. The driver lineup includes Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, combining experience with emerging talent.

Strategic move into motorsport

Dollner called the entry “the next chapter" in Audi’s renewal, aiming to make the team competitive by 2030. CFO Jürgen Rittersberger added that the move aligns with the brand’s long-term business strategy, citing Formula 1’s cost-cap model and global audience as key incentives.

Audi has already secured Adidas, bp, and Revolut as major partners. The first full F1 car will be revealed in January 2026. This will be followed by tests in Barcelona and Bahrain, before the team’s race debut at the Australian Grand Prix (March 6–8, 2026).

